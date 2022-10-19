20,900 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAN. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $55.54 and a 52-week high of $101.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average of $74.62.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.