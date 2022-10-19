2,203 Shares in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Employers by 510.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Employers by 49.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Employers by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Employers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $491,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,504.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EIG opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $994.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.12. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $43.46.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.72 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

