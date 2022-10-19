23,409 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty stock opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day moving average is $71.73.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ADC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.