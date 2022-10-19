2,634 Shares in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,634 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.03). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.57.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

