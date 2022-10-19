2,688 Shares in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Matthews International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Matthews International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 78,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 520,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MATW opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. Matthews International Co. has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $764.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.57 million. Analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently -123.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MATW shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

