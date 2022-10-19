2,688 Shares in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Matthews International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Matthews International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 78,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 520,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Matthews International Stock Performance
Shares of MATW opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. Matthews International Co. has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $764.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Matthews International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently -123.94%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MATW shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Matthews International
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matthews International (MATW)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.