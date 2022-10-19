29,634 Shares in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 29,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

