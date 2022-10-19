34,944 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 34,944 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

Matador Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average of $54.70.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.59%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

