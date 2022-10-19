36,691 Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 36,691 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 95.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 237.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $50.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRDM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,178.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,944.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,301 shares of company stock worth $7,954,783. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

