432 Shares in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 10.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $131.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.90. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.51 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The company has a market capitalization of $699.35 million, a PE ratio of -438.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($1.05). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -213.33%.

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

In related news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 3,692 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $724,075.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mesa Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.