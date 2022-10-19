47,224 Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 47,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALKS opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

