51,584 Shares in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 51,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $87,169.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMI opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $58.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $395.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

