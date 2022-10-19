55,396 Shares in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESQ. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 28.3% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 160,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 35,392 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Esquire Financial by 52.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Esquire Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Esquire Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ESQ opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 29.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Insider Activity at Esquire Financial

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $158,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,127.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $335,109 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Esquire Financial in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Esquire Financial to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

