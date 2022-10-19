8,693 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 405,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 51,114 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 628,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 260,418 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on OII. Cowen cut their target price on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OII stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $905.35 million, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $83,379.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,476.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $191,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,675.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 48,331 shares of company stock worth $374,142 in the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oceaneering International Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Articles

