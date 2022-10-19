8,883 Shares in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,726 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harmonic Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.85. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLIT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Harmonic Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.