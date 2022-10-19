92,577 Shares in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 92,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSIG. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,968,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,312,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 752.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after buying an additional 329,134 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after buying an additional 217,994 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1,361.0% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 104,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 112,702 shares during the period.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BSIG opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $730.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 65.73% and a return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.