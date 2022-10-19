Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 99.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,228,106 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.75 and a 200-day moving average of $124.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

