ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ABB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,249,000 after acquiring an additional 403,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,041,000 after acquiring an additional 861,832 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ABB by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,278,000 after acquiring an additional 61,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after acquiring an additional 203,012 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ABB by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,745,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,452,000 after acquiring an additional 122,855 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABB. Bank of America downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $39.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

