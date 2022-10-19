ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) vs. POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Head to Head Contrast

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) and ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares POINT Biopharma Global and ADC Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POINT Biopharma Global N/A N/A -$45.90 million ($0.80) -10.00 ADC Therapeutics $33.92 million 11.14 -$230.03 million ($2.44) -2.02

POINT Biopharma Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADC Therapeutics. POINT Biopharma Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADC Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

POINT Biopharma Global has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADC Therapeutics has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

53.8% of POINT Biopharma Global shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of POINT Biopharma Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares POINT Biopharma Global and ADC Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POINT Biopharma Global N/A -28.40% -27.33% ADC Therapeutics -199.01% -118.44% -31.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for POINT Biopharma Global and ADC Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POINT Biopharma Global 1 0 9 0 2.80 ADC Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

POINT Biopharma Global currently has a consensus target price of $20.88, indicating a potential upside of 160.94%. ADC Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 367.48%. Given ADC Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ADC Therapeutics is more favorable than POINT Biopharma Global.

Summary

POINT Biopharma Global beats ADC Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POINT Biopharma Global

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc., a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. The company is also developing PNT2001, a next-generation PSMA-targeting product candidate for the treatment of non-metastatic castration sensitive prostate cancer, which is under preclinical studies; and PNT-2004, a fibroblast activation protein-a targeting program being developed for use in multiple tumor types that is under preclinical studies. In addition, it has product candidates being developed on CanSEEK technology sub-licensed from both Bach Biosciences LLC and Avacta Life Sciences Limited. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About ADC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). The company is also developing camidanlumab tesirine, an ADC that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory NHL; in Phase II clinical trial in relapsed or refractory hodgkin lymphoma; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors. In addition, it develops ADCT-602, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ADCT-601 and ADCT-901 that are in Phase Ia clinical trial for treatment of various solid tumors; and preclinical product candidates, including ADCT-701 and ADCT-901 for the treatment of solid tumors. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Genmab A/S, Bergenbio AS, Synaffix B.V., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Overland Pharmaceuticals, and MedImmune Limited. ADC Therapeutics SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Epalinges, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.