AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Trading Up 0.7%

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.02. Approximately 429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QPX. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 326,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,326,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter.

