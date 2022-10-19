Advocate Group LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Advocate Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of JPM opened at $118.84 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.31.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
