Aecon Group (ARE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Aecon Group to post earnings of C$0.45 per share for the quarter.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$997.47 million.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at C$9.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$600.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$9.32 and a 52-week high of C$20.62.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.00%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.18.

About Aecon Group

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.