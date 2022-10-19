Alamos Gold (AGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$244.04 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$10.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.85. The firm has a market cap of C$4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.61. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.30 and a 52 week high of C$11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.89.

In related news, Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 694,944 shares in the company, valued at C$7,123,176.

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

