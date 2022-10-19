Alamos Gold (AGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alamos Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

AGI opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1,006.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.