Alerus Financial (ALRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Alerus Financial to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alerus Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 37.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alerus Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.