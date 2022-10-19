Align Technology (ALGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Align Technology to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $210.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.68 and a 200-day moving average of $275.11. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $197.87 and a 1-year high of $713.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Align Technology from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 16.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 422,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60,712 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 214,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

