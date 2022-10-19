Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 12,640 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXP. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NYSE NXP opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $17.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.