Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 17,024 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Spire by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Spire by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Spire by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

Shares of SR stock opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.37. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $79.24.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

