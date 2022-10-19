Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 125.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKH opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.52. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $80.95.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price target on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

