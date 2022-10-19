Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 49,525 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 1,313.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,525 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.56.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average is $75.42. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.04 and a 52 week high of $128.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Guidewire Software



Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

