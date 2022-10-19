Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,041 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 295,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 202.7% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank raised its position in The Ensign Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $85.36 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $94.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.13%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $284,779.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,131.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,980. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

