Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 122.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at $6,477,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at $5,620,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 49.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $444.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $462.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.00 and a 1-year high of $656.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $11.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 45.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 3.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

