Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 110,987 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in AngioDynamics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in AngioDynamics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 450,407 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANGO shares. TheStreet cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

