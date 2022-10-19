Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 87.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 9.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 1,007.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 63,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $140,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,239.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

About SpartanNash

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.