Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 662,218 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $128,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.52, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $263,649.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $263,649.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $824,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,309.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,969 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

