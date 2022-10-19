Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 491,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,729 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stem were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STEM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stem in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 45.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 56.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim set a $17.00 target price on shares of Stem in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
Stem Stock Performance
STEM stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 2.29. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $27.50.
Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. Stem had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 13.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
About Stem
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stem (STEM)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.