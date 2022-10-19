Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,102 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 12.4% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in American States Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 61.1% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Stock Performance

NYSE AWR opened at $87.25 on Wednesday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.60.

American States Water Increases Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $122.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 71.30%.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

