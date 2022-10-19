Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 61.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 249.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIT opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.13. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $121.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,041.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

