Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,365 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,996,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,502,000 after acquiring an additional 267,128 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 154.39%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

