Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 135,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 118,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

AMOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $458.73 million, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.51. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.31%.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

