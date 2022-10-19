Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 2,536 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 386.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 22.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Stock Performance

WD-40 Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $175.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of -0.18. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $163.61 and a 52-week high of $255.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 70.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Etchart purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $177.60 per share, with a total value of $88,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,899.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

