Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 1,558.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,025 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,395 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $2,500,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,624,176.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE AMR opened at $154.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.86. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $30.89 by ($0.86). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 172.73% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.392 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

