Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 100,884 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100,884 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.16.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

