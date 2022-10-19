Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 12,439 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,439 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 24.2% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Synaptics by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SYNA. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.75.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day moving average is $131.85.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.08. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

