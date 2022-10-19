Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,646,181 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646,181 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $1,147,000.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Hostess Brands stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

About Hostess Brands

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.