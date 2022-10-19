Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 22,581 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,246,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,581 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 758.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on RealReal from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on RealReal in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RealReal from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

RealReal Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of REAL opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $123.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.29.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $27,283.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $28,787.85. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 681,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,512.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at $951,844.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,225 shares of company stock worth $116,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

