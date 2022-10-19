Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 30,910 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,910 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after buying an additional 1,425,990 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after buying an additional 1,100,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,282,000 after purchasing an additional 960,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.36.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.02%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

