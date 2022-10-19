Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 34,924 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,924 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 76,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 82,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,339,454. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

