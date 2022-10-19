Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 39,111 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,111 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.4% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $1,890,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

SFM stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $35.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

