Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 5,402 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,277. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,745.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,277. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $176.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.07. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $191.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.91.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

