Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Sehat Sutardja Purchases 1,829,871 Shares of Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja acquired 1,829,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £2,031,156.81 ($2,454,273.57).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 520,636 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £577,905.96 ($698,291.40).

Shares of LON:AWE opened at GBX 115.20 ($1.39) on Wednesday. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 107.60 ($1.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 281.31 ($3.40). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 136.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 144.41. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of £794.96 million and a PE ratio of 3,840.00.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alphawave IP Group from GBX 311 ($3.76) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

